Govt. will take steps to set up Vachana university: CM

March 07, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being felicitated at an event in Bidar on Thursday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being felicitated at an event in Bidar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The State government will take all necessary steps to set up Vachana university in Basavakalyan, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday. Several seers have been making this demand for some years now.

He was speaking after being felicitated in Bidar by Vishwa Basava Dharma Trust, Anubhava Mantapa-Basavakalyan, Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha and Lingayat Mathadipatigala Okkoota for declaring Basavanna as the “cultural leader” of Karnataka.

“We will consider this demand favourably. Next year, we will initiate steps to fulfill that demand,” the Chief Minister assured. “Karnataka is blessed to have been home to several hundreds of Sharanas who fought against discrimination of any kind. We will preserve this rich heritage. We will take all steps to ensure the comprehensive research, publication and spreading of this ideology to the world.”

The State government is already building the Anubhava Mantapa, a building to commemorate the spiritual centre established by Basavanna and other Sharanas in Basavakalyan at the estimated cost of ₹600 crore.

