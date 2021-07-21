Bengaluru

Package tour from Bengaluru to Jog falls

A file photo of Jog Falls in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka.   | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be introducing a package tour from Bengaluru to Jog Falls via Shivamogga, Sagar with non A/C Sleeper service on weekends (Fridays and Saturdays).

The tour includes a visit to Varadahalli, Varadamoola, Ikkeri and Keladi. The first tour is scheduled for July 23.

The fare for adults is ₹1,900 each and for children (6 to 12 years) ₹1,700 each, according to a KSRTC release. For details, visit https://www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in/

Jog Falls was opened to the public on June 28. The popular attraction is already drawing a lot of tourists.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2021 10:24:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/package-tour-from-bengaluru-to-jog-falls/article35438381.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY