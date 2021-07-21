The first tour is scheduled for July 23

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be introducing a package tour from Bengaluru to Jog Falls via Shivamogga, Sagar with non A/C Sleeper service on weekends (Fridays and Saturdays).

The tour includes a visit to Varadahalli, Varadamoola, Ikkeri and Keladi. The first tour is scheduled for July 23.

The fare for adults is ₹1,900 each and for children (6 to 12 years) ₹1,700 each, according to a KSRTC release. For details, visit https://www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in/

Jog Falls was opened to the public on June 28. The popular attraction is already drawing a lot of tourists.