Tourism places in Karnataka to be opened for public next week

‘₹185 cr. will be spent on providing better facilities at Jog Falls’

All tourism places in Karnataka, which are closed owing to the pandemic, will be opened for visitors from next week.

Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeshwar on Friday said the tourism sector had suffered a lot, and with number of cases declining, it was decided that tourism places could be opened for the public.

At a press conference here, he said ₹185 crore would be spent on providing better facilities for tourists at the world famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga district. Tenders had been called and Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. would execute works at Jog Falls.

During government holidays, water at the rate of 200 cusecs would be released from the Linganamakki reservoir to Jog Falls so that tourists can savour the magic of the falls. A 35-km waterway would be developed for attracting tourists from Kerala and Goa. Two new hotels would be constructed.

Mr. Yogeshwar said three star hotels would be developed at Belur, Hampi, and Badami and foundation stones for building them would be laid soon. On the lines of ‘Brand Mysuru’, tourism would be developed in 10 districts. Development of heli tourism and coastal tourism were other priority areas of the department, he said. Mr. Yogeshwar has urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who also holds the Finance portfolio, to allocate ₹1,000 crore for tourism sector.

Tourism contributes 14.85% to the State GDP and provides jobs to 35 lakh people.