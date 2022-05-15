Over 110 cyclists injured, 28 killed in road accidents in last three years

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, most cyclists who got killed in accidents were those who use bicycles daily to commute to work. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

In the last three years, more than 110 cyclists were injured and as many as 28 killed in road accidents in the city. Such accidents are a matter of concern as more cyclists are hitting the road after the outbreak of the pandemic. Lack of road infrastructure, absence of dedicated lanes for the cyclists and growing traffic congestion are posing risks to the lives of cyclists.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda said that most cyclists who got killed in accidents were those who use bicycles daily to commute to work. “Motorists such as car drivers, bikers, and heavy vehicle drivers should realise that pedestrians and cyclists too have rights while using the roads and this is one of the factors leading to accidents. We have also approached civic authorities to provide necessary infrastructure in the interest of the cyclists,” he said.

In Bengaluru, barring a few places such as the Outer Ring Road (Silk Board towards K.R. Puram) and some stretches of the central business district (CBD), dedicated lanes are not available.

On the ORR, regular cyclists often complain about bikers using the lanes, broken bollards, and poor condition of the lanes.

In the absence of lanes, cyclists are forced to use the main lanes. Charan Raj, who works as a security guard, said, “I live near Hebbal and use my bicycle to reach Majestic as I cannot afford other modes of transport. It is difficult to ride a bicycle when there is more traffic. I use the footpath if it is wider, if not, I use the main lanes. Motorists unnecessarily honk at cyclists while crossing the road or hurl abuses.”

On the other hand, cyclists who go on long rides, including to destinations such as Nandi Hills, have demanded that the authorities should work on providing safe passage for cyclists. One such cyclist, Saurav R. said, “During weekends, many cyclists prefer to go to Nandi Hills or other areas on the outskirts. If the authorities work on providing safe passage, it will help hundreds of cyclists. Riding on highways is very risky as other vehicles move at very high speed.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Directorate of Urban Land Transport V. Manjula said the directorate was working on a cycling network plan across various zones. “We are in discussion with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on providing the required infrastructure. Designs for the development of 120-km cycle lanes on 12 high-density corridors have been shared with the Karnataka Road Development Corporation and other agencies. On many roads, the cycle lanes have already been developed and works are in progress in many locations,” she added.