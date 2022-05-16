Photos | Able, unable & disabled light up TCS World 10K 2022 Bengaluru

1/17

Images of the more-able people joining hands with people with disabilities brought out the real spirit of the TCS World 10K 2022 that took place in Bengaluru on May 15, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Narayan T V, Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank (left); Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan; Sunil Deshpande, Centre Head, TCS-Bangalore; Karnataka Sports Minister Narayana Gowda; K. Govindaraj, president, Karnataka Athletic Association & Basketball Federation of India; E S Chakravarthy, Vice President & Global Head Resource Management Group; Rajendra Kataria (right), Principal Secretary, Transport, Horticulture and Sericulture, at the launch of the 14th edition of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru run, in Bengaluru on March 15, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

BENGALURU KARNATAKA 15/05/2022 : Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, flagging off Maja run, at TCS World 10K 2022 Bengaluru run, at Sree Kantheerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on May 15, 2022. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Participants of the Maja Run (fun run), at the TCS World 10K 2022, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on May 15, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

People had turned up in huge numbers to participate and to cheer participants, at the TCS World 10K 2022, in Bengaluru on May 15, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

The TCS World 10K 2022 is about highlighting the causes that are dear to you. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

BENGALURU KARNATAKA 15/05/2022 : Runners participate in the Maja run, at the TCS World 10K 2022 Bengaluru run, at Sree Kantheerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on May 15, 2022. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

BENGALURU KARNATAKA 15/05/2022 : Runners participate in the Maja run, at the TCS World 10K 2022 Bengaluru run, at Sree Kantheerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on May 15, 2022. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Athletes from around the world took part in the TCS World 10K 2022, in Bengaluru on May 15, 2022. The athletes on the landmark M G Road in Bengaluru. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Athletes at the TCS World 10K 2022, in Bengaluru on May 15, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Retired American sprinter Justin Gatlin captures the moment Kenyan athlete Irene Cheptai crosses the finish line to win the World 10k Elite Women run, at TCS World 10K 2022, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on May 15, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Kenya's Irene Cheptai, winner of the World 10k Elite Women run, flanked by Hellen Obiri and Joyce Tete, at TCS World 10K 2022, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on May 15, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir, winner of the World 10k Elite Men run, flanked by Ethiopia's Tasers Worku and Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie, at TCS World 10K 2022, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on May 15, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Parul Chaudhary won the Indian Women 10k run, at TCS World 10K 2022, in Bengaluru on May 15, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

Abhishek Pal, winner of Indian Men's 10K run, flanked by Gulvewer Singh and Kartik Kumar, at the TCS World 10K 2022, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on May 15, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

The heroes of the TCS World 10K 2022, in Bengaluru on May 15, 2022. Photo: MURALI KUMAR K