Organ transplant survivors watch RCB match

Manipal Hospitals, as part of their Community Connect initiative, took organ transplantation survivors to the game

May 04, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Attending an Indian Premier League (IPL) match is a sought-after experience. Organ transplant survivors got that opportunity as Manipal Hospitals, as part of their community connect initiative, took them to watch the Royal Challengers versus Gujarat Titans game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (May 4).

Chetan Sharma, 35, a heart transplant survivor, attended the match along with his family. “I suffered a heart attack in 2021. My heart was soon permanently damaged to the extent I could no longer speak. Before the transplant, I believed I had lived long enough. But, it also made me thankful for the present, rather than worrying for the future or regretting the past,” said Mr. Chetan, as he revealed he had been heavily depressed for six months due to his health complications.

Speaking about his love for cricket, he said, “I was born in the 80s. Some of my favourite childhood memories include listening to commentaries of cricket matches on the radio. I used to play cricket regularly as well. When I watched them play after my heart failure, it made me want to go back to my old self and gave me the motivation to persevere. Today, I can play cricket again, just as I used to. It feels great to be watching the IPL with my family today, considering I’m a big fan of RCB,” he expressed.

Another survivor, Saji Francis, 47, spoke about his experience with kidney failure. “I was diagnosed with IgA nephropathy, which is an autoimmune disorder. In 2021, I had to get into dialysis, which constrained me to a machine for the longest time.”

He expressed his gratitude to his elder sister, the donor. “After the surgery, around the 9-month mark, I could finally travel with my family again and was no longer constrained to the bed. I used to play a lot of cricket in my younger days. I used to come to the [M. Chinnaswamy] stadium and watch the ODI matches. I never thought I’d do it again, but here I am with my son,” he said.

“We prioritise nurturing an environment that encourages patients to embrace new experiences. We understand the difficulties transplant patients encounter and strive to provide uplifting moments. Taking them to an IPL match was our gesture of solidarity, aiming to bring smiles and forge enduring memories. Adhering to BCCI guidelines, we conducted health assessments beforehand, provided medications, and stationed dedicated volunteers for their safety throughout the event,” said Mr. Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru.

