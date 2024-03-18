Father donates kidney to save daughter’s life

March 18, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

N. Padmaja, a 32-year-old mother of two, was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD), leading to kidney failure. When everything looked bleak, her father N. Viswanatha Reddy stepped forward by offering his kidney to save his daughter’s life. This act laid the path for a remarkable journey that embodies hope and resilience.

According to the release by Manipal Hospital, Whitefield, under Dr. Vishnuvardhan B.R., Consultant-Nephrology & Transplant Physician, and Dr. Deepak J. Kaddu, Consultant-Urology & Robotic Renal Transplant, Ms. Padmaja was prepared for robotic-assisted kidney transplant, She underwent the surgery which was successfully carried out with fewer complications and better renal function. Within a week, she was discharged from the hospital.

Emphasizing on the importance of kidney transplants for younger patients with CKD, Dr. Vishnuvardhan B.R. said, “Life is difficult on dialysis. For a young woman with two children, we needed to provide longevity and good quality life. It was made possible with the help of kidney transplantation. Kidney transplantation provides longevity, less expenditure and good quality life.”

Speaking about the advantages of robotic-assisted kidney transplants over open kidney transplants, Dr. Deepak J. Kaddu noted, “Robotic-assisted kidney transplants are associated with superior outcomes including shorter surgical duration, minimal scarring, reduced post-operative pain, and faster recovery, revolutionizing a new era in transplant surgery.”