November deadline for vaccinations

The State government has set an ambitious target of vaccinating the entire adult population by the end of November. Karnataka has already announced that it would vaccinate at least 5 lakh people every day and 10 lakh on every Wednesday under a special weekly drive.

The November deadline was announced by Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar at a press conference on Monday after holding video conference with DCs and ZP CEOs of 23 districts which are lagging behind in vaccination coverage.

The Minister said these 23 districts have been given a target of speeding up coverage and complete first dose for all by the end of this month. “They have been told to complete both the doses for all by November,” he noted. The progress and achievement on testing, setting up of oxygen plants and other civil works were also discussed, he said.

On Ganesha festival

Speaking about Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, he said, “Even last year, the government had allowed celebration of Ganesha festival despite a high number of cases. This year we have a positivity rate of 0.7% and guidelines have been issued to ensure precautionary measures especially with respect to public celebration. We will review the situation district-wise and issue separate guidelines wherever the positivity rate is more than 2%.”