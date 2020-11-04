Bengaluru

No vehicles on Church Street during weekends till February

Traffic movement on Church Street had been temporarily banned on weekends for around three months - from November 7 to February 28, 2021, to facilitate a study led by Directorate of Urban Land Transport under the clean air street project.

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that DULT is initiating the project to encourage people to walk or cycle on select roads thereby improving air quality. DULT, along with other research institutions, will study air quality in different situations and accordingly plan to implement the project in other streets across the city, he added.

Under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act and Section 3 of the Karnataka Traffic Control Act, vehicular movement on Church Street has been restricted on the following dates from 10 a.m. to midnight.

November: 7,8,14,15,21,22,28 and 29

December: 5,6,12,13,19,20,26 and 27

January: 2,3,9,10,16,17,23,24,30,31

February. 6,7,13,14,20,21,27 and 28.

