‘No crematorium at Mavallipura landfill site for COVID-19 bodies’

BBMP responds to an application filed in High Court

The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday told the High Court of Karnataka that no crematorium is being operated in the old landfill at Mavallipura to perform the last rites of bodies of COVID-19 patients.

A statement was made in response to an application filed in court complaining that the BBMP had on April 29 passed an order to set up an open-air crematorium for cremation of bodies of COVID-19 patients to reduce the burden on electric crematoriums in the city.

A vacation division bench comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice M. Nagaprasanna, after recording the statement made on behalf of the BBMP, adjourned further hearing on the application filed by Leo F. Saldanha of Environment Support Group, who had questioned the decision to set up an open-air crematorium at the site of the old landfill.

Mr. Saldanha pointed out that besides being violative of earlier directions issued by the High Court on Mavallipura landfill, the decision poses danger to the public attending the cremation, and impacts the operation of flights by the Indian Air Force station at Yelahanka.

It was also contended in the application that cremation, a ritual considered sacred, cannot be forced to be performed at a garbage landfill site.