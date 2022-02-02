NIA files chargesheet against 8 suspects in Kerala ISIS module case

The NIA had registered a case in March 2021 pertaining to the alleged terrorist activities of Mohammed Ameen alias Abu Yahya, a resident ofKerala, and his associates

The National Investigation Agency (NIA)filed a chargesheet in the NIA special court in Bengaluru against eightpersons, including Deepthi Marla aliasMaryam, in connection with the ISIS terrorist Kerala module case.The others named in the chargesheet are Mohammed Waqar Lone aliasWilson Kashmiri,Mizha Siddeeque, Shifa Haris aliasAyesha,Obaid Hamid Matta, Madesh Shankar alias Abdullah, Ammar Abdul RahimanandMuzamil Hassan Bhat.The NIA had registered a case in March 2021 pertaining to the alleged terrorist activities of Mohammed Ameen alias Abu Yahya, a resident ofKerala, and his associates, who had allegedly been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms, such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram, and radicalising and recruiting new members for the ISIS module.Earlier, NIA had filed chargesheet against threeaccused persons in this case in September 2021.According to officials, investigation revealed that all the eight accused are affiliated with banned terrorist organisation ISIS. They were involved in radicalising, recruiting,organising terror funds and grooming like-minded gullible Muslim youth through different social media platforms to join ISIS.