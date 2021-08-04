Mangaluru

NIA team visits former MLA’s house

The NIA team reached the house of former MLA B.M. Idinabba at Mastikatte in Ullal in the morning on August 4, 2021.  

 

A team of officials from National Investigation Agency (NIA), led by an officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police, visited the house of former MLA B.M. Idinabba in Ullal on August 4.

The visit was stated to be in connection with the investigation into alleged links of some of Idinabba's family members with youths from Jammu and Kashmir who are associated with terrorist organisations. The family members are said to have subscribed Youtube channels related to ISIS.

The 25-member team reached the house of Mr. Idinabba at Mastikatta in the morning. Mr. Idinabba passed away in April 2009. His son B.M. Basha, a realtor, stays in the house along with his family. Mr. Basha's two sons stay abroad.

Related Articles
