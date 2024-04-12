Extension of Namma Metro services on IPL match days 

April 12, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) will be extending metro services during the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches scheduled to be held in the city on April 15, May 4, 12 and 18.

The BMRCL, in a release, said that its last trains will depart at 11.30 p.m. from all four metro stations. “Commuters can purchase return journey tickets (paper tickets) from any metro station, from 2 p.m. onwards. This paper ticket is valid at Cubbon Park and M.G. Road Metro station only for a single journey to any other metro station, on the day of issue from 8 p.m. onwards up to the closure of extended services of the day and no tokens will be issued.

Further, the release stated that QR code tickets, smartcards and NCMC cards also can be used as usual. BMRCL urged commuters to purchase QR tickets in advance of the commencement of the cricket match on WhatsApp, Nammo Metro App or PayTM for a hassle-free return journey.