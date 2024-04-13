Man detained for misbehaving with student on metro skywalk

April 13, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 32-year-old man was apprehended by the Namma Metro security staff on Thursday afternoon for misbehaving with a college student on the skywalk connecting the Benniganahalli station on the Purple Line.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. when the student was using the Foot Over Bridge to cross the Old Madras Road. According to police, the man, who was in an inebriated condition, deliberately brushed against her near the escalator and then began following her.

Upon reaching the entrance, the student reported the matter to the station’s security officer, who quickly apprehended the man and handed him over to the Ramamurthy Nagar police. “Although the student initially approached the police station to register a complaint, she later hesitated to proceed with a formal First Information Report,” according to a police official.

The police registered a Non-Cognizable Report and the accused was subsequently released with a stern warning.