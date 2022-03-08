Many hues of women’s day

The ongoing Legislative Session also marked the day in a special way

Kitturu Rani Chennamma award winners with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the occasion of International Women’s Day organised by the Women and Child Development department at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Several organisations across the city celebrated International Women’s Day, while the ongoing Legislature Session also marked the day in a special way.

Assembly saw women members taking up a discussion on issues related to women. Women members, cutting across party affiliations, expressed concern over prejudices against girl child and gender stereotypes. They underlined the role of government in promoting women in all spheres.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hailed the innate economic sense of Indian women, which he said had insulated Indian families from the economic crisis many a time.

During a Women’s Day event at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, K.C. Narayanaswamy, director of Education, spoke about the need for schemes to further empower women in rural areas. Nearly 55% of students in the agriculture university are now women, he noted.

The All-India Democratic Women’s Association, Karnataka state committee, in a release, said that the day, which symbolises women’s struggle for equality, should not be allowed to be appropriated as a marketing tool by companies.

While Hitaishini Mahila Adhyayana Kendra, Samakalina Mahila Vedike had organized a debate on “War and women” on Tuesday, the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association’s Karnataka Shakti Wing donated one year’s supply of sanitary napkins to the inmates of GB Hostel at Chamarajpet. This hostel houses 110 young girls and women studying and working in Bengaluru.