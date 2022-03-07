Women horse riders to take out rally

The Mangaluru Horse Riding Academy will hold a rally of women horse riders in the city on Tuesday to mark the International Women’s day celebration.

Academy proprietor Avinand Achanahally said in a release that the six-kilometre-long rally will be flagged off by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra at Hamilton Circle at 5 p.m. It will end at the academy, near Kadri Park, at 6.15 p.m. The rally will pass through Clock Tower, K.S. Rao Road, PVS Circle, M.G. Road and Circuit House.

As many as 20 women riders aged between 6 and 60 will take part in the rally. Apart from seven horses, a pony cart and a Victorian chariot will be part of the rally, the release stated.