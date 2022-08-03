Lalbagh flower show to be litter-free this year 

It will be a zero-waste, zero-plastic event

A variety of flowers arrive for arrangements ahead of 75th flower show at Lalbagh Glass House in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Independence Day flower show this year at Lalbagh Botanical Garden will be a zero-waste, zero-plastic, and zero-littering event as the show makes a comeback after two years.

More than 10 lakh people are expected to visit the flower show between August 5 and 15. In association with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Solid Waste Management Round Table (SWMRT), a collective for sustainable waste management, has taken up the task of keeping the flower show clean.

The dry waste generated at the show will be collected and processed at their facility by SAHAS, another waste management NGO, while the wet waste will be composted. “When the show was last held around three years ago, we almost managed to go zero waste except for mineral water bottles sold outside the gates. This year, we are appointing BBMP marshals to keep an eye on such activities to levy fines,” said N.S. Ramakant, founder, SWMRT.

He added that five marshals will be making rounds during the 10 days of the show to monitor plastic usage and littering. He also said that 300 policemen who are deployed for the show will also help in keeping the garden clean by checking on littering. “All the vendors who will put up stalls at the show have also signed an agreement to not use any kind of plastics – both single use and reusable. This will help our movement even more” Mr. Ramakant said.

In a press conference on Wednesday by the Mysore Horticultural Society and the Department of Horticulture, it was announced that the flower show is being arranged at a total cost of ₹2.3 crore. A total of 3.5 lakh flower pots of over 65 varieties will be displayed within the glass house. Along with 20 varieties of temperate flowers from Ooty, 27 varieties of flowers including tulips, hydrangea, hypericum berry and others have arrived from 10 countries. The flower show this time will be an ode to actors Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar.

The entry fee for the flower show has been increased slightly this year. On weekdays, adults will have to pay ₹80 per ticket and ₹100 on weekends. For children under 12 years, the price will be ₹30 per ticket and for schoolchildren who come in uniforms, entry will be free.

Special attractions

A replica of Rajkumar’s birthplace in Gajanur with 1.75 lakh roses and 1.50 lakh chrysanthemums

A replica of Shakthidhama in Mysuru with 1.06 lakh roses and 40 thousand chrysanthemums

Various statues of Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar

A replica of Rajkumar from Bedara Kannappa movie to spread awareness about eye donation