Video | KIA T2 is the garden terminal of Bengaluru airport

November 19, 2022 05:00 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022.

T2 showcases the rich history and culture of Karnataka, and attempts to live up to the description of Bengaluru as the ‘garden city’.

Construction of the second terminal began in October 2018, with plans to complete work on expansion of the airport in two phases.

Phase 1, spread over 255,645 square meters, is now ready, and will cater to 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA). The second phase, which is in the planning stage, would be able to handle 20 million passengers per annum.

For everyday passengers and casual travellers, the new terminal seeks to raise the bar in terms of visual appeal of an airport.

Terminal 2 was built on four guiding principles — terminal in a garden, sustainability, technology, and art and culture.

T2 was designed to offer a visually appealing experience to passengers. The idea is to make travel through the terminal like a walk in a park. One of the standout features of T2 is the hanging garden.

In terms of passenger convenience, T2 features Digi Yatra - a contactless and seamless process for verification of passengers based on the use of face biometrics. Passengers can use Digi Yatra to access various parts of the airport. The airport has self-drop baggage counters and full-body scanners.