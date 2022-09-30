Karnataka High Court sets December 31 deadline to complete elections to BBMP

Finds fault in reservation fixed by Karnataka Government for women and OBCs; directs they be corrected by November 30

The High Court of Karnataka set December 31, 2022 as the deadline to complete elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) while directing the State Government to redo the process of reservation of wards for woman and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) categories by November 30.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued the directions while disposing of a batch of petitions questioning the reservation fixed for 243 wards under various categories.

The court found that reservation for the category of woman was not rational, and directed the government to fix the reservation for women in descending order of their population ward-wise.

In case of the reservation for OBCs, the court directed the government to submit proper data of OBC population before the commission, which was set up to make recommendations for reservation for this category. The government will have to fix reservation for OBC after securing the revised report from the commission.

The court ruled that the State Election Commission should complete the elections by December 31, 2022.