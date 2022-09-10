Congress to prepare vision plan for ‘better Bengaluru’

‘Government should publish a White Paper on tackling the issues city is facing’

The Karnataka Congress on Friday highlighted the ruling BJP’s “legacy of 3Cs: commission, corruption and crumbling infrastructure”, which has damaged the image of Bengaluru and decided to come out with an action plan for ‘Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru’..

For preparing the plan, the party has set up a committee headed by the former Minister and senior leader Ramalinga Reddy, MLA. The plan will be ready in 20 days, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar told reporters here.

Mr. Shivakumar and AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala held a meeting with senior leaders of the party and decided to come out with the action plan to face the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike council elections.

Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Surjewala said the ruling BJP had taken no action to clean and desilt the lakes in the city and to prevent them from overflowing”. They alleged that “40% corruption policy of the BJP government has led to the construction of buildings on waterbodies in Bengaluru”.

The BJP has failed to publish a comprehensive database of the city’s drainage network, critical for city planning. It also failed to tackle lake interconnection issues caused due to encroachment of drains or dumping of solid wastes, they alleged.

Krishna Byre Gowda, MLA, and former Bengaluru Mayor Padmavathi are part of the 15-member committee.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah demanded that the government publish a White Paper on tackling the current issues, including rain damage. The party leaders urged the government to call for all-party meetings and set up an all-party compensation committee with a fixed two-week timeline.

The leaders also demanded minimum compensation of ₹5 lakh for each household with up to maximum of ₹25 lakh for losses incurred due to rain and floods.

The party demanded that the Basavaraj Bommai-led government set up a state-of-the-art war room and helpline number to register complaints about problems faced by residents.

The Congress has set up a helpline — 9341191411.

For BBMP polls

Karnataka Congress has set up a 19-member committee comprising city MLAs and MLCs for preparing the party to face the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike council elections.

The committee has been asked to form ward- and booth-level committees and identification of probable candidates for the the polls.