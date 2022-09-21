Mahadevapura zone has highest level of dissatisfaction about civic amenities and services delivery: Survey

Bengaluru

Mahadevapura emerged as the zone with the highest level of dissatisfaction with respect to civic amenities and services delivery, while Rajarajeshwarinagar was the most satisfied, according to a Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) survey report on Bengaluru Citizens’ Perception.

The survey report was released on Wednesday to understand citizens’ priorities on civic services and citizens’ perception about quality of services delivery in Bengaluru city.

“With the BBMP Council term having come to an end two years ago, and no elections in sight, such a study was important to get a first-hand feel of the pain citizens are going through in terms of various civic services and the big improvements that the city needs to make to improve the standard of living for its citizens,” B.PAC said in a statement.

The B.PAC questioned the residents on citizen awareness and participation, governance, and civic amenities and BBMP elections. As many as 8,405 responses were collected across eight BBMP zones covering 186 BBMP wards out of erstwhile 198 wards via on ground and online during February to May, 2022.

Revathy Ashok, managing trustee and CEO, B.PAC, said: “This survey is an honest effort to gather the opinions and perspectives of Bengalureans, be it hits, misses, and gaps of the last five years of BBMP council. We intend to convey these insights to the government/powers-to-be so that they can take action and meet the expectations of Bengalureans.”

Bengaluru Citizens’ Perception Survey

57% say overall governance of the city is not satisfactory.

14% satisfied with governance.

29% somewhat satisfied.

70% of respondents in Bengaluru said ward committees will be effective in addressing various civic issues; 30% of them opined that ward committees are not effective.

Top 5 issues that need attention in order of priority

1. Construction and maintenance of roads

2. Drinking water

3. Garbage removal & solid waste management

4. Sewage management

5. Public toilets