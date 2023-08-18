HamberMenu
India’s first 3D printed post office is now open for business in Bengaluru

3D printing technology was adopted to build this building as it saves cost by 30% and time when compared with conventional construction methods

August 18, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A 3D printed post office, the first of its kind in India, is located at Cambridge Layout in east Bengaluru. Originally scheduled to be ready in 45 days, work was completed in 43 days. 

The 3D printed post office in India was inaugurated at Cambridge Layout in east Bengaluru on August 18 by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology.

This is said to be the first commercial building to have used 3D printing technology. It has a built-up area of 1,000 square feet. 

Watch | Now, a 3D-printed post office in Bengaluru

The post office was built with 3D Concrete Printing Technology by Larsen and Toubro Construction. It was originally scheduled to finish within 45 days. However, work was completed in 43 days. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras helped the construction team with the structural design. 

The post office will house the Ulsoor Bazaar post office, which will henceforth be known as Cambridge Layout post office.

India’s first 3D printed post office was inaugurated by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, in Bengaluru on August 18, 2023.

Praising the energy and positivity of Bengaluru during the inauguration, Mr. Vaishnaw said, “This city always presents a new picture of India. This 3D post office building, which we saw today, is that new picture, and also represents the spirit of India today. That is the spirit with which the country is progressing.” 

Bengaluru Central MP P. C. Mohan suggested that, not just the postal department, but various government departments should integrate 3D printing technology for their buildings. “As the design can be customised to each site, it could be a cost-cutting solution,” he said.  

The post office will house the Ulsoor Bazaar post office, which will henceforth be known as Cambridge Layout post office, in Bengaluru. 

3D printing technology was adopted to build this building as it saves cost by 30-40% when compared with conventional construction methods. While taking less time, the technology also offers more flexibility to the shape of the building. The postal department released a special cover of the 3D printed building.  

Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, “Every Indian would be proud to see India’s first 3D printed post office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation’s innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the post office’s completion.” 

