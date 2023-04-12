HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Now, a 3D printed post office building coming up in Bengaluru

Watch | Now, a post office in Bengaluru built with 3D printing technology

A video on India’s first post office building being constructed using 3D printing technology

April 12, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Postal Department has set social media abuzz after a picture of a building being 3D printed in Cambridge Layout of Bengaluru went viral.

In what is reportedly the country’s first-of-its-kind post office building, to accommodate the Ulsoor Bazaar post office, 3D printing technology is being employed to construct the building. While houses and other buildings were previously built with this technology, it is a first when it comes to post offices. 

Read the full story here

Reporting: Jahnavi TR

Production: Ravichandran N

Videos: Ravichandran N, K Murali Kumar

Voiceover: Nalme Nachiyar

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.