Watch | Now, a 3D printed post office building coming up in Bengaluru

April 12, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

The Postal Department has set social media abuzz after a picture of a building being 3D printed in Cambridge Layout of Bengaluru went viral.

In what is reportedly the country’s first-of-its-kind post office building, to accommodate the Ulsoor Bazaar post office, 3D printing technology is being employed to construct the building. While houses and other buildings were previously built with this technology, it is a first when it comes to post offices.

Read the full story here

Reporting: Jahnavi TR

Production: Ravichandran N

Videos: Ravichandran N, K Murali Kumar

Voiceover: Nalme Nachiyar