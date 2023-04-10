Bengaluru to get first-of-its-kind 3D printed post office building

April 10, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Postal Department has set social media abuzz after a picture of a building being 3D printed in Cambridge Layout of Bengaluru went viral.

In what is reportedly the country’s first-of-its-kind post office building, to accommodate the Ulsoor Bazaar post office, 3D printing technology is being employed to construct the building. While houses and other buildings were previously built before with this technology, it is a first when it comes to post offices.

When one thinks of a construction site, what usually comes to mind is heaps of sand and cement, jelly stones, bricks and concrete mixers and a huge group of people working.

However, at this particular construction site, which roughly spans over 1,000 sq.ft, one can only see 3D printers, small heaps of cement, and a handful of construction crew. The structure of the building also looks different from regular buildings.

“The cement, sand, and a waterproof chemical is added into a churner with measured amounts of water. The mixture then comes out in blocks, which will be laid on top of each other along with iron pillars in between for support,” explained a worker.

While this building is a pilot project, depending on its success, the department might plan a few more in the future.

“We have over 400 vacant sites where we want to build post offices. After the construction of this building, we will prepare a report and submit it to the department. Then based on the existing guidelines, if they accept this report, then more such post offices are to be expected,” said S. Rajendra Kumar, Chief Post Master General, Karnataka Circle.

Speaking about the salient features of the 3D printing technology, Mr. Kumar said that it saves time and money.

“The cost of this building will be 30-40% lesser than regular low-cost buildings. The building can also be of any shape and not just a square or a rectangle. The building will be completed in almost a month,” he explained.