IMA scam: Three police officers suspended

Close on the heels of the CBI chargesheet filed against 28 people in the IMA scam, the State government on Saturday suspended three police officers on the charge of helping the prime accused Mohammed Mansoor Khan instead of taking action against him.

The CBI has also submitted a report to the State government against the accused officers seeking disciplinary action.

A letter issued by the Deputy Secretary of the Home Department states that Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID, E.B. Sridhara, the then Inspector M. Ramesh, and the then PSI of Commercial Street police station P. Gowrishankar have been suspended with immediate effect pending inquiry. The CBI had charged the officers of allegedly favouring Mansoor Khan instead of protecting the interest of investors and depositors. CBI investigations found that the officers submitted improper inquiry report and recommended no action against Mansoor Khan and IMA and in quid pro quo, received bribes and expensive gifts from IMA.

Other officials

The chargesheet also names other officials, including two senior police officers, against whom action is yet to be initiated.