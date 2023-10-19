Bengaluru sees 2,289 fire accidents in 2023 so far, up by 12% compared to last year

October 19, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Wednesday’s blaze at a hookah bar in Koramangala was only one among many fire accidents in Bengaluru this year, as the number of such accidents rose by 12% in 2023 so far, compared to last year. The city recorded 2,289 cases till October 19.

According to data by the Fire and Emergency Services Department, in the calendar year 2022 the city witnessed 2,033 fire incidents. The numbers in 2022 had come down compared to 2021, when there were 2,515 accidents.

In the last 13 years, the highest number of cases was reported in 2019 - 3,363. Between 2013 and 2023. 23,786 cases were recorded in Bengaluru. The data is generated based on the number of calls the control room received.

Negligence and absence of safety precautions

Officials say negligence and an absence of safety precautions are the major reasons for fire incidents. Restaurants, godowns, cracker shops, and old buildings fail to adhere to fire safety rules, they said. “Although the owners initially implement fire protocols, they do not follow up later on. Fire extinguishers will not be working, exit doors will be shut, gas cylinders will be stored in unsafe areas, among other violations,” they pointed out.

A senior official told The Hindu that ground grass fire incidents and fire in dumping yards are higher in numbers compared to major fires. Every year, at least 5-6 major fire accidents occur in the city.

Officials said people throw away cigarettes on grass and in dumping yards without properly putting them out. This is a key reason for these minor fire incidents.

In March, there was a blast, from a GIAL (India) gas pipe leakage, inside three houses injuring two women and a man at Sector 7 in HSR Layout.

The official said numbers fluctuate, but the department has been working to reduce cases by creating awareness events, mock drills, and implementing the norms.

The official also said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) should not give licences to establishments which have not obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire and Emergency Services Department.