Helping students make the right career choice

The Hindu EDGE Career Counselling 2019, which was held on Siddaganga Institute of Technology premises in Tumakuru on Sunday, evoked good response from students. The programme was organised to help Class 10, and pre-university college students as well as those who have passed second PU to make the right career choice.

Students from Science, Arts and Commerce streams who participated in the programme learned about various opportunities available in fields such as engineering, agriculture, medicine, veterinary science, and law.

Director of Siddaganga Institute of Technology M.N. Channabasappa stressed on the importance of time management. “Students should manage their time judiciously and work hard to get good results,” he said.

Chief executive officer of Siddaganga Institute of Technology Shivakumaraiah urged students not to slack after they enrol for professional or degree courses. Students should keep themselves updated with developments regarding their subject even after getting a job, he said. He advised students to choose a career course based on their performance and not on what their friends have chosen.

Guests at ‘The Hindu EDGE Career Counselling - 2019’ in Tumakuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vice-Chancellor of Sri Siddhartha University, Tumakuru, Balakrishna Shetty warned students and parents against approaching agents or middlemen to get medical seats. “Medical seats are filled only through NEET and there is no other way to get a medical seat,” he said. He told students not to get disheartened if they fail to get a seat in the course they wanted.

Principle of Siddaganga Institute of Technology K.P. Shivananda spoke about availability of jobs in the manufacturing sector in view of Make in India and Skill India programmes. Other speakers included nodal officer from Karnataka Examinations Authority K.P. Suresh and general education expert from CIGMA Fatha Khan.

The programme concluded with an interactive session where parents and students got their doubts cleared. “The session was useful as I got a lot of information regarding different branches of engineering,” said Varun N. from Sri Chaitanya PU College.

Varsha. S., student of Siddaganga Women’s College, said the event helped her decide on the medical course she wants to pursue.