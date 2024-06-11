Gang of four arrested for stealing valuables from devotees visiting Banashankari temple

The K.S. Layout police on Monday arrested a gang of four, including two women, and recovered 174 grams of stolen gold valuables worth ₹11 lakh.

The accused, identified as Babu Sab, 45, Hussain Bi, 52, Dadapeer, 32, and Gulab Jan, 42, from Bharamasagara in Tumakuru used to allegedly steal gold chains from devotees at the temple during the rush.

Based on a complaint by a homemaker on March 15 that she lost a 24 gm gold chain, a team of police was deployed in mufti in and around the temple. The police, after many days of watch, zeroed in on the gang and caught them while they were allegedly waiting in a car near the temple to identify their potential targets.

A probe revealed that the accused would commute by car frequently on days when there was a rush at the temple. The accused would sell the stolen valuables to jewellers in Tumakuru. Based on their information, the police issued a notice to the jewellers and recovered 174 grams of gold valuables sold by the gang.

The police have taken the accused into custody to ascertain their criminal background.