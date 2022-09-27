Expect HAL, ISRO to play significant roles in taking India to Amrit Kaal: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility at HAL in Bengaluru

President Droupadi Murmu was in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the inauguration of the Integrated Cryogenic Engines Manufacturing Facility, in Bengaluru on September 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

When India celebrates 100 years of its independence in 2047, the world around us would have changed drastically and we cannot visualise how Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation are going to transform lives in the next 25 years, said President Droupadi Murmu on September 27.

“Just as we were in no position 25 years ago to imagine the contemporary world, we cannot visualise today how artificial intelligence and automation are going to transform our lives. We are looking ahead at the next 25 years as the period to re-imagine India and make it a developed country,” she said while inaugurating the Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru.

The Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility can manufacture cryogenic and semi-cryogenic Engines.

Addressing the gathering, the President said the opening of the facility is a historic moment not only for HAL and ISRO, but for the entire country.

Being the force behind the forces, she said, HAL has contributed immensely to the country’s self-reliance in defence in terms of research, development and manufacturing of various aircraft platforms.

She complimented ISRO for its sincere efforts and contribution toward making India the sixth country in the world to have cryogenic engine manufacturing capabilities.

“HAL and ISRO together contribute to strategic defence and development. The glorious past of HAL and ISRO gives us an assurance that these organisations will continue to play a significant and positive role in the future as India enters the Amrit Kaal,” she added.

She also laid the foundation stone for the Zonal Institute of Virology (South zone) through video-conferencing.

“Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) provided exemplary support for effective COVID-19 management and is expanding its research infrastructure,” she said.

National Institute of Virology, Pune, under the Indian Council of Medical Research, is taking all possible steps to increase R&D in the field of virology. The National Institute of Virology has been designated as one of the collaborating laboratories of the World Health Organisation, she said.

“The expansion of National Institute of Virology through zonal campuses across the country, to cater to the demand in the various regions, is praiseworthy,” the President said.