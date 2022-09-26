The ultimate objective of technology is betterment of mankind: Bommai

The Chief Minister says there is a need for development of human capabilities further to provide a better future to the nation

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with President Droupadi Murmu, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi at a function to mark the inauguration of the new campus of IIIT in Dharwad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that ultimate objective of any technological advancement should be betterment of mankind.

Speaking at the inauguration of new campus of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Dharwad on Monday, Mr. Bommai said that with human capabilities being the strength of the nation, there was a need for development of human capabilities further to provide a better future to the nation.

Mr. Bommai said that earlier demography was considered a curse. “However Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken initiatives to convert this curse into a demographical dividend. 46% of the Indian demography consists of youth. And IT, BT, Artificial Intelligence is the way forward to develop the human capabilities. Through premiere institutions like IIT the youth need to enhance their capabilities and progress and also contribute in progress of the nation“, he said.

“Human technology is the basis for all technology and emotions are basic components. Emotions lead to exclamation, which in turn lead to sound, language, literature, knowledge, science, technology and information technology,” he said emphasising upon the need for using technology for human betterment.

The CM said that the State was blessed with knowledge and talent and the reason for the same was the foundation in basic sciences, technology and R&D laid by seniors pre and post Independence and the educational institutions.

Mr. Bommai said that in addition to B.Tech, steps should be taken to start M.Tech in IIIT-Dharwad and the government would extend all help for this. “IIIT-Dharwad should be number 1 in the country and I have confidence in your talent that it will make it the number 1 through hardwork,” he said thanking all those who were involved in establishment of the institution including the farmers who gave away their lands for the same.

Foundation stone

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the new campus in 2019 and now the President of India was inaugurating it, which showed the commitment of the government in completing projects in a timebound manner.

He said that the building of IIIT-Dharwad too was in the final stages of completion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited to inaugurate the same in December.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken revolutionary steps in the field of governance with the help of Information Technology, which had helped crores of poor people also. By DBT alone the country had saved Rs. 2.5 lakh crore, he said.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot said educational institutions like IIIT would contribute a great deal in making the country ‘Vishwa Guru’. And in line with PM Modi’s views, the students who had a great role to play, should focus on gathering ‘knowledge with values’.

Earlier, making introductory remarks, Chairperson of IIIT-Dharwad Sudha Murty briefed the gathering about the earlier days of the institution and thanked all those who had contributed their bit in establishment of the new campus.

Ministers Halappa Achar and Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, MLAs Arvind Bellad and others were present.