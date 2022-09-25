President on a three-day visit to Karnataka

In her first visit to Karnataka after becoming President, Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to the State from Monday, participating in programmes in Mysuru, Hubballi, and Bengaluru. She will be given the civic reception in Hubballi and in Bengaluru.

The President will be welcomed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Mysuru Airport on Monday morning as she arrives there for the inauguration of Mysuru Dasara. She is scheduled to visit the Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru before inaugurating the Mysuru Dasara.

Ms. Murmu will fly out of Mysuru to Hubballi where she will be given a civic reception by the Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation. Before heading to Bengaluru in the evening, she will inaugurate the new campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology in Dharwad.

On Tuesday, the President will inaugurate Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility and will lay the foundation stone (in a virtual programme) for the Zonal Institute of Virology (South Zone) of the National Institute of Virology at HAL, and will inaugurate St. Joseph’s University. Later, Ms. Murmu will be given a civic reception at Raj Bhavan and she will participate in the State Banquet. The President will return to Delhi on Wednesday morning.