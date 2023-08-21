Ex-CEO allegedly threatens to leak Bengaluru-based real estate company’s data over salary dues

August 21, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - Bengaluru

The ex-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a real estate company has been booked by the cyber crime police after he allegedly threatened to leak company data reportedly over salary dues. A FIR has been filed at the East CEN police station.

The accused joined the company as Regional CEO of the Mumbai branch on April 4, 2022, and left suddenly in October, 2022, after working for about six months, a complaint said.

The complaint, filed by the General Manager of the company, did not specify what happened between the accused and the company before leaving. The company has offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, and other places.

The complaint later alleged that in January, 2023, the accused sent an email to the company demanding the payment of unpaid salary and threatened to leak the data if he was not paid.

However, the company filed the complaint only in August. No reason was given by the complainant for the delay in reporting the alleged crime.

The General Manager of the company, talking to The Hindu, said the former CEO had violated a non-disclosure agreement and was mailing details of the company to other people.

As it violated the agreement, the complaint was filed, she said, but refused to divulge more details. The FIR has not mentioned the accused mailing others or how many people were sent such mails.

One of the senior officials, aware of the case, said that the company may have not paid the salary owing to which he is alleged to have threatened to share the data.

The police said an investigation is on to find the accused. The police said the company should have approached them immediately when they had received the mail, which would have made it easy to crack the case.