D K Shivakumar tightens grip over all affairs of BBMP

July 13, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar appears to be gaining greater control over the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) affairs to ensure officials seek his consent before arriving at any decisions, including transfers.

Order of June 6

About a month back, Mr. Shivakumar issued an order barring the BBMP Chief Commissioner from initiating any transfers, deputations and postings. The order issued on June 6 also instructed the Chief Commissioner to put up all transfer files at Mr. Shivakumar’s table before notifying them.

On Thursday, the BBMP transferred four officials from R.R. Nagar Zone, and the Minister suggested six names for revenue and health officers. Sources in the civic body said he has directed the BBMP not to entertain any recommendation letters regarding transfers.

A senior official in the BBMP said Mr. Shivakumar has a definite say in other affairs as well. “Specific instructions were given to the Chief Commissioner and other senior officials to bring to his notice before moving any files related to civic and other projects. The officials have to brief him before initiating anything. Mr. Shivakumar’ decisions are final in all matters.”

Dues to contractors

With regard to the pending payment of contractors, Mr. Shivakumar will call a meeting with the Chief Commissioner, and based on the Minister’s direction, he will hold further deliberations, said a contractor to The Hindu. The BBMP is yet to clear bills of the last two years.

According to sources in the BBMP, while many started to lobby for the post of the Chief Commissioner when the new government was formed, many have stopped their effort as they feel they may not have the autonomy to take decisions under Mr. Shivakumar.