Watch | Who is D.K. Shivakumar?

Watch | The political career of D.K. Shivakumar

A video on the political career of Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar

May 19, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

He is known as the Congress party’s troubleshooter in Karnataka. D.K. Shivakumar was one of the frontrunners for the post of Chief Minister of Karnataka.

After 4 days of hectic jostling and uncertainty in New Delhi, Shivakumar accepted the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, while Siddaramaiah took over as the Chief Minister.

Shivakumar will continue as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

He is among the key persons in the magnificent victory of the party with 135 seats  in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

We look back at his political career.

Reporting: Nagesh Prabhu

Production: Ravichandran N.

Script: Abhinaya Sriram

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

