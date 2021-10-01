Crowdfunding saves man with 8 kg. tumour on face

The 31-year-old from Odisha was treated at a Bengaluru hospital

A 31-year-old person from Titilagarh in Odisha, had been suffering from plexiform neurofibroma, a rare condition involving peripheral nerves since childhood. As a result of this condition, he developed a tumour on the right side of his face. As he aged, it grew into a bulky mass of over 8 kg.

Crowd-funding effort

Thanks to the efforts of a team of doctors at Aster CMI Hospital, who conducted 16 different surgical procedures over a period of six months, the huge tumour was successfully removed through a crowdfunding effort.

Doctors said the patient, Manbodh Bagh had visited multiple hospitals earlier for partial resection of the tumour. However, he was denied surgery as his chance of survival was bleak if they had gone ahead with his surgery due to the risk of torrential bleeding. At a major hospital in Odisha, his case was reviewed, surgery was attempted and was later abandoned due to uncontrolled bleeding.

Life-changing surgery

He then came to the hospital in Bengaluru. Hope soon arrived in the form of a few well-wishers. The Newslions Media Network Pvt Ltd facilitated the treatment along with Milaap through a crowdfunding effort to provide him this life-changing surgery of multiple sittings.

A team of doctors at the hospital, involving neurosurgery, plastic surgery, oncology, ENT, neuro-anaesthesia and ophthalmology, among other departments, headed by Ravi Gopal Varma, Lead Consultant - Neurosurgery and Chief of Neurosciences and Madhusudan G, Lead and Senior Consultant - Plastic Surgery performed the procedures.

“As the tumour had destroyed his facial bones, the challenge was to restore it after the removal of the tumour. With his CT scans data, a 3D printed skull model of his face was made to assess the extent of the tumor and designed excision plan and reconstruction,” the doctor said.