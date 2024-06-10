GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Clash among inmates of Central prison in Bengaluru, nine booked for assault

The injured inmates were shifted to the prison hospital for treatment

Published - June 10, 2024 03:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Parappana Agrahara jail complex, in Bengaluru

Parappana Agrahara jail complex, in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Tension gripped inmates of the Central prison at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru for some time when a gang of nine clashed with seven undertrials of an adjacent barrack on June 7 night.

The clash occurred around 6.30 p.m. when prison officials were on routine rounds of the barracks .

The accused picked up stones and attacked seven undertrials. Officials rushed to the spot and used canes to bring the situation under control. Officials stepped up security in and around the prison as a precautionary measure.

The injured inmates were shifted to the prison hospital for treatment.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused had an old grudge against the seven inmates living in the adjacent barrack.

Chief Superintendent of Prison Mallikarjun filed a complaint with the Parappana Agrahara police seeking legal action against the accused for violating prison rules and indiscipline.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case of assault against the accused on June 8.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.