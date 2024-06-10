Tension gripped inmates of the Central prison at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru for some time when a gang of nine clashed with seven undertrials of an adjacent barrack on June 7 night.

The clash occurred around 6.30 p.m. when prison officials were on routine rounds of the barracks .

The accused picked up stones and attacked seven undertrials. Officials rushed to the spot and used canes to bring the situation under control. Officials stepped up security in and around the prison as a precautionary measure.

The injured inmates were shifted to the prison hospital for treatment.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused had an old grudge against the seven inmates living in the adjacent barrack.

Chief Superintendent of Prison Mallikarjun filed a complaint with the Parappana Agrahara police seeking legal action against the accused for violating prison rules and indiscipline.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case of assault against the accused on June 8.