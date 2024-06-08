GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Parappana Agrahara residents protest as signal jammers at central prison disrupt their mobile connectivity

Published - June 08, 2024 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Residents living in and around Parappana Agrahara, where the Bengaluru Central Prison is located, staging a protest on Saturday.

Residents living in and around Parappana Agrahara, where the Bengaluru Central Prison is located, staging a protest on Saturday. | Photo Credit:

Residents living in and around Parappana Agrahara are facing connectivity issues as their mobile phones are not able to receive signals due to jammers installed on the Bengaluru Central Prison premises.

On Saturday, the residents held a protest demanding that the issue be addressed. Residents said that over 20,000 people residing near the central prison experience persistent telecommunication disruptions attributed to signal jammers. Akash S., a resident, said, “The prison authorities have installed jammers in the jail, with their radius extending up to 500 m, impacting the daily lives of over 20,000 residents in the neighbourhood.”

“Despite having the option to work from home, many techies opt for working from the office due to inadequate mobile network coverage in the area. Jammers pose challenges during emergencies, such as reaching ambulances or tracking school bus GPS. Additionally, the Parappana Agrahara police station lacks proper communication facilities for making or receiving calls, and in Southwind Layout, several streets have been without mobile calling options for the past six months,” he added.

Residents that despite numerous complaints, nothing has been done to resolve this issue. “Hence, we decided to go on a protest demanding the removal of the jammers or restricting their coverage to the jail premises,” Nithayanandan, another resident, said.

A few months ago, the jail authorities replaced the older jammers with the Tower-Harmonious Call Blocking System (T-HCBS) at the prison due to continuing unauthorised use of mobile phones by inmates.

Related Topics

Bangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.