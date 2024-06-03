GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

FIR against four BESCOM engineers

Published - June 03, 2024 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Parappana Agrahara police have registered an FIR against four Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) engineers after a 27-year-old lineman was electrocuted in Rayasandra on Saturday.

Based on the complaint by Mallikarjun, elder brother of the deceased and the eyewitness to the incident, the police charged Bescom’s Junior engineer, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer and Executive Engineer of Chandapura division charging them under death due to negligence.

The deceased Nagaraj Badiger, working as a lineman in Bescom for the last seven years, was on work taking down meter reading at houses in the area. As Mallikarjun had a holiday, he accompanied his brother to ferry him on his bike.

While he was at work, Nagaraj received a phone call from his senior around 12.30 pm asking him to come near Shabari bakery in Rayansandra to assist in putting up an electric pole.

The duo reached the spot and Nagaraj, as per the instruction, climbed up the pole to disconnect the wire and was electrocuted. He fell from the pole and was rushed to a near-by private hospital where the doctor declared him as brought dead.

Mallikarjun in his complaint alleged that his brother was not provided with safety measures which resulted in the electrocution .

Nagaraju was married four years ago and had one-and-half year old daughter .

Related Topics

accident (general) / disaster and accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.