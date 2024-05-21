GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

City start-up successfully tests Synthetic Aperture Radar technology on NAL’s Pseudo-Satellite  

Published - May 21, 2024 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

City-based space technology start-up GalaxEye has successfully tested its Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology on a subscale High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) developed by the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL).

GalaxEye said that it is the world’s first private entity to conduct SAR trials on the HAPS platform.

According to the start-up, HAPS are like high-flying drones that operate in the stratosphere, offering unprecedented capabilities for prolonged aerial surveillance.

These platforms leverage solar energy and advanced battery systems to stay aloft for extended periods. At the stratosphere, SAR emerges as a pivotal technology for all-weather, all-time imaging, hence overcoming the challenge of cloud cover, which impedes traditional electro-optical cameras

“The rigorous test flights undertaken have provided invaluable insights, paving the way for further R&D endeavours. Our focus remains on optimizing SAR with low SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) characteristics, unlocking unique phenomenology,” said Suyash Singh, Co-founder & CEO of GalaxEye Space.

An NAL spokesperson said SAR technology is vital for HAPS, and GalaxEye’s drone-based SAR capabilities show promise for integrating such systems into HAPS. “While the initial tests are encouraging, a series of further tests will be necessary before these platforms can be deployed for practical applications. We are positive about the possibilities,” an NAL spokesperson said.

Related Topics

startups / technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.