AWS makes Bedrock generally available in India

Amazon’s cloud computing segment AWS announced the general availability of its Generative AI service suite Amazon Bedrock in the Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) region at the ongoing AWS Summit in Bengaluru. Introduced last year, Bedrock offers a range of foundational models from Anthropic, Meta, Cohere as well as their own in-house models for customers to build secure applications on top of them and deploy.

While being generally available in several regions globally in September 2023, its availability in the Mumbai region will support customers across the country, like public sector organisations and companies regulated industries to innovate and choose where they can run and store applications, the company said in a statement. The service promises low latency needs which has become important so generative AI applications can process queries and respond faster.

“The availability of Amazon Bedrock in India will further spur innovation that large enterprises, startups, independent software vendors, and public sector organisations are building in India, and complement their efforts to upskill their talent in generative AI,” Shalini Kapoor, Chief Technologist–APJ Public Sector, Director–AWS India and South Asia said.

“We are excited about helping customers accelerate generative AI innovation across all industries with Amazon Bedrock. Take the financial services industry, for example, trading firms could supercharge their trading algorithms with generative AI to continually optimise trading strategies based on real-time portfolio performance and evolving market conditions. Or in the healthcare industry, hospitals could use virtual care assistants to alleviate resource constraints by using conversational language capabilities to assist with patient queries,” said V.G. Sundar Ram, Head of Business Development, AWS India and South Asia.

The company shared that they had already acquired customers like Max Life, TCS, HealthifyMe, among others to improve user experience, boost productivity and smoothen kinks of their operations.

Last year, AWS had announced an investment of $12.7 billion in India by 2030 in local cloud infrastructure bringing their total investment in India up to $16.4 billion by 2030. This is expected to add around 131,700 full-time jobs per year to local businesses and contribute $23.3 billion to India’s GDP by 2030.

In November 2023, Amazon launched the AI Ready initiative

which intends to train 29 million people globally by 2025 on a host of AI and generative AI training courses for both technical and non-technical roles. Additionally, since 2017, AWS has trained 5.5 million Indians in cloud services.