GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Acer to base maiden home appliances subsidiary in India’

The computer hardware maker is hoping to cash in on the country’s fast growing appliances market driven by electrification in villages and changing lifestyles

Updated - May 16, 2024 09:54 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi
Andrew Hou, President, Pan-Asia Pacific, Acer Inc.

Andrew Hou, President, Pan-Asia Pacific, Acer Inc. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Acer Inc, a Taiwanese firm that produces computer hardware and electronics, has identified India as the base for its maiden subsidiary, Acerpure, which the company floated in 2020 for its appliances business.

Acer on Thursday said India, the fifth largest global appliances market, is set to grow exponentially driven by electrification in villages and changing lifestyles. Andrew Hou, President, Pan-Asia Pacific, Acer Inc. told The Hindu, ‘‘We have assessed the appliances market in India and found that it has great scope to grow in scale.”

Acer Inc. CEO Jason Chen had conducted a market reconnaisance five months ago and is already enthused by the firm’s computer sales numbers in India in recent years.

“We are targeting to sell appliances worth $100 million in the next two years globally of which more than 50% are expected from India. $300 million will be our next, not so long-term sales target,” Mr. Hou added. 

He said diversifying into appliances was a conscious decision and part of the company’s global business expansion strategy. Acerpure sells appliances worth more than $30 million in across 20 geographies, excluding India.

The subsidiary will sell a wide range of products from TVs and washing machines, to gaming devices, and personal care products like hair dryers. The flagship product, Acerpure TV, available in 32, 43, 55, and 65 inches, will be manufactured by Noida-based Dixon Technologies, while the rest of the products would be a mix of imports and locally made through partners.

Mr. Hou said all these products will be available in India by the end of June and more are in the pipeline and will hit the market before Diwali this year.

Acerpure is also considering more subsidiaries in the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia.

Commenting on the origin of Acerpure, he further said, air pollution is high in some parts of Taiwan. Acer had won a government tender for air purification projects in over 1000 elementary and middle schools across Taiwan for a period of 2018 to 2020.

‘’Suddenly the pandemic hit the whole world and we started making air purifiers, so we got into this business and set up Acerpure because of Covid. However, we then never thought that was the beginning of us developing a new global business with a wide range of products.’‘ Hou added.

Related Topics

IT/computer sciences / industrial production

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.