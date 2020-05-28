Citizens complain about issues in BDA online property tax collection

As the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) opened its online property tax payment system, many people have been complaining about glitches in the system. Some have been alleging that they are being forced to go to the BDA office even during the lockdown.

A resident said there were no problems when handwritten khatas were issued. “But since the online payment system has come this year, many of us are facing issues. Many khatas do not have the PID (property ID)., including those issued up to February,” said the property owner.

Citizens have been alleging that for some allottees, khata has been issued without the PID. For some others, the PID has been mentioned as ‘0’.

“People have also complained of numbers missing in the PID. One allottee said she is mentioned as the owner in the khata, but the tax receipt names her husband as the owner. “For sites registered in 2020, tax is being demanded from 2018 from some allottees,” alleged another citizen.

According to the BDA website, property owners are required to enter their PID, site ID and full name as mentioned in the records. Once the data is verified, the system will request you to enter your mobile number and email ID. A One time Password (OTP) will be sent to the mobile number and the email ID. Upon entering the OTP, the system will update the records. Once the data is verified, you can login with the OTP sent to your phone number, your tax dues are shown and you would be able to pay the due amount.

However, citizens are demanding that the BDA reissue e-khata with the PID online or send it to their phone numbers.

BDA Commissioner G.C. Prakash maintained that there were no issues with the new online system. “PID numbers have been given to all 74,000 properties under the BDA. Without PID, they will not be able to pay the tax. Each property will have a unique number. All issues have been sorted out,” he claimed.