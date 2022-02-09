Cabinets nod for Peripheral Ring Road project in Bengaluru

Developer will be allowed to collect toll for 50 years

The State Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the proposed Peripheral Ring Road project for Bengaluru and also gave its administrative approval for calling tenders to take up the project for building 71 kms of road. However, the Cabinet has decided to allow the developer to collect toll for 50 years.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the developer would have to not only pay up land-acquisition cost, which is estimated to be over ₹5,000 crore, but also take up construction of the road. Hence, he would be allowed to collect toll for 50 years, the minister said, and added that the road will have a width of 100 metres.

The eight-lane PRR project, which will connect Tumakuru Road with Hosur Road, was first mooted more than 15 years ago with the aim of decongesting Bengaluru and easing traffic. Last year, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) decided to opt for global tenders. It also unveiled its plan to create supporting infrastructure.

At the time, BDA chairman S.R. Vishwanath told The Hindu that land would be provided on the median of the road for future metro work. To help facilitate tech-hubs along the road, the BDA had said it would allow the construction of high-rise buildings. More than 2,400 acres of land would be required for the project.