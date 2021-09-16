Govt. considering developing PRR through private participation

‘Project cost is now estimated to be ₹21,000 crore’

The State government is considering a proposal to develop the much-delayed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project through private participation.

“The cost of the project is now estimated to be ₹21,000 crore, including ₹15,000 crore required for land acquisition,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy told the Legislative Council. He said the proposal was to hand over both land acquisition process and road development to a private company that would be selected through tender, and added that two companies had come forward to participate in the tender.

Poor finances

Replying to a question raised by Janata Dal (Secular) member K.A. Thippeswamy, the Law Minister said the State was not in a financial position to spend ₹21,000 crore on one project. “In the changed proposal, the private company will invest in both land acquisition and road development on design, build, invest, operate, and transfer basis. There is a proposal to provide 50 years’ lease for the investing company to collect toll on the road,” he said.

Mr. Madhuswamy said the global tender invited for the PRR project had attracted bids from two companies, and discussion was in the final stage. “A decision will be taken in this regard in the next two to four months. While the private company will pay compensation, the land acquisition process will be done by the government as per the norms,” he said.

He said the final notification to acquire 1,810 acres under PRR Phase 1 was done in 2007 while preliminary notification had been issued to acquire 589 acres for purposes including connecting the PRR with NICE Road at Tumakuru Road and Hosur Road, and construction of toll plaza and clover leaf, he added.

Environmental issues

He pointed out that the National Green Tribunal had cancelled the environmental clearance given in 2014 since forest and Thippagondanahalli reservoir area had not been taken into consideration earlier. Even the Supreme Court had asked for fresh environmental clearance for the project, he said, adding that public hearing needs to be held again.

He said that several lakes under the Minor Irrigation Department were also coming in the alignment, and these had to be protected. “Elevated roads on the lakes are being considered,” he added.