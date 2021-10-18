BDA to provide space for metro, helipads, and e-charging points on proposed PRR

It has started holding meetings with Indian and international firms; global tender expected soon

After several futile attempts to implement the ambitious Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has once again taken a stab at the ₹21,000 crore project. It has started holding discussions with private agencies interested in implementing it.

This time around, though, officials said the proposed 70-km project linking major highways in the city will be different from other road projects, as the development authority plans to also create supporting infrastructure.

BDA chairman S.R. Vishwanath told The Hindu that to facilitate future metro networks, along the alignment on the PRR, land will be provided on the median of the road. Helipads will be built for air-ambulance services at six identified locations as well as charging points for electric vehicles at strategic points. To beautify the stretch, boulevards will be built on either side of the road. With the aim of providing an impetus for tech-hubs to be formed near PRR, the BDA will allow construction of high-rise buildings.

When asked about the status of the project, Mr. Vishwanath said: “Apart from Indian firms, several international companies from Israel, Switzerland, and Turkey have shown interest in the project. We have held preliminary discussions with an Israel-based company. In the coming days, a global tender will be floated to implement the project.”

He said that due to the higher cost involved in the project, the BDA is not in a position to bear the expenses. More than 2,400 acres of land would be required for the project. “The selected company will invest money for land acquisition as well as road construction. The State Government will acquire land from the owners and give it to the possession of the company for construction of the road. In return, the company will be allowed to collect toll and be awarded advertising and other revenue rights ”

Project in 3 packages?

The BDA is reportedly contemplating taking up the infrastructure project in three packages instead of taking up a single package from Tumakuru Road to Hosur Road.

“Initially, we will float global tenders to implement the project in a single project. As the cost involved is high, we have to see the response from the companies,” Mr Vishwanath said. He added that based on the responses, a decision will be taken on whether to break it up in three packages.

If the project gets implemented in three packages, the BDA will float tenders from Tumakuru Road to Ballari Road (road that connects Kempegowda International Airport); then Tumakuru Road to Old Madras Road; and Old Madras Road to Hosur Road. The issue of tender is likely to come up for discussion in the next Cabinet meeting.