Building collapses in Bengaluru

Three-storey building was in Lakkasandra

A three-storey building in Lakkasandra collapsed on September 27. It was rented out to Namma Metro workers, and 15 persons stayed in the building. But, no one was inside when the building came down.

According to officials, the building was constructed in 1960 and was situated on 7th main. On September 26 night, people noticed that the building had tilted.

Around 11.15 a m. on September 27, plaster from walls and the ceiling was falling down.

Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Fire and emergency officials were informed.

The entire area was cordoned off to monitor the building. People in and around the structure were also evacuated.

Around 11.40 a.m., the building came down, and was reduced to rubble.

Police and BBMP officials, along with fire and emergency services personnel, are at the spot.