Bengaluru

Three dead in blast in Bengaluru godown

The godown belongs to a transport firm and is located near T.C.M. Rayan Circle in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru.  

Three persons were reportedly killed and two sustained severe injuries in a blast at a godown of a transport company near Rayan Circle, Chamarajpet on September 23 afternoon. Two fire tenders have reached the spot to put out the fire.

Harish Pandey, DCP (South), said the exact reason for the blast is not known. “There are initial reports of an explosive material being transported by the company, which some say are crackers. But this is preliminary information which needs to be verified,” he said.


