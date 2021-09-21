Fire breaks out at Bengaluru apartment

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Devarachikkanahalli on Tuesday evening. At least two people are suspected to have been killed.

The fire may have been caused by a cylinder blast in the second floor flat of Ashrith Aspire Apartment, firemen said.

Visuals of a woman screaming for help from the balcony have sent shockwaves. The balcony has grills for safety, and hence nobody could intervene and save her, eye-witnesses said.

The entire apartment has been evacuated and three persons may have sustained injuries, but all are out of danger, police said.

The fire has been brought under control after nearly three hours of fire fighting, and firemen are now entering the building.

More details are awaited.