Bengaluru police crack murder case

The Kadugodi police have cracked a murder case, where a man’s body was found dumped in a drain in a plastic sack, and arrested a couple and their associate.

The deceased was identified as Om Nath Singh, 45, a gutka businessman from Bihar, settled in the city.

The police have now arrested Vishal Prajapathi, 24, his wife Rubi Prajapathi, 23, and their associate Gunjan Devi, 35, on the charge of murder.

Investigation has revealed that Om Nath Singh had an illicit affair with Rubi Prajapati and had financial differences with her husband Vishal Prajapati, which pushed the couple to kill him, the police said.