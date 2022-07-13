Drug peddlers nabbed, 36 gm synthetic drug seized in Hyderabad

The S.R. Nagar police along with the Hyderabad–Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) nabbed a Bengaluru-based drug supplier and four other peddlers in his network from the city on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, the police arrested them and seized 36 gm of Methamphetamine or MDMA from their possession.

According to the police on Tuesday, Patta Joseph of Bengaluru allegedly procured the contraband from Chennai’s Anna Nagar. He then reportedly smuggled it to Hyderabad to further sell it to peddlers in his network. The police said all their communication regarding supply and transport was planned over social media.

The police arrested B. Bala Manikanta, Ch. Samanth Rao, Ch. Sai Raghava and Anil Kumar, who reportedly bought the contraband to sell it in the city.

It was reported that there were 16 MDMA consumers in the network of the peddlers and eight of them have been arrested so far.

PD Act invoked

Meanwhile, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat on Tuesday invoked Preventive Detention Act against two ganja smugglers from Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Sanjay Balaji Kade and Rahidul Shaik, respectively, police said had been procuring ganja from Andhra-Odisha Border and allegedly smuggling it to Hyderabad and Maharashtra. The duo was nabbed in November in Abdullapurmet police limits while transporting about 1, 740 kgof ganja.